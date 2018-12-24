 »   »   »  Maari 2 Box Office Collections (3 Days): A Rock-solid Opening Weekend For The Dhanush Starrer!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Maari 2 has had high expectations bestowed on it. The Dhanush starrer, has brought back the character Maari to the big screens and it seems like the audiences have loved watching him in full form. The initial reviews for the film were good even though there were two opinions about the second half of the movie. However, the film has been doing a fine business in the theatres. In the Chennai city, the movie has got a good number of screens. Read Maari 2 box office collections report to know how well the film performed on its opening weekend at the box office.
Opening Day Collections
Despite many big releases hitting the theatres on the same day, Maari 2 enjoyed a good opening at the box office. According to the reports, the film went on to fetch approximately 41 Lakhs on its opening day at the Chennai city.
3 Days Collections
Maari 2, starring Dhanush in the lead role maintained the good momentum on the next two days as well in the Chennai city. According to a tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala, the film went on to fetch approximately 1.31 Crores from the first 3 days of its run in the Chennai city.
The Best Among The Lot
Going by the reports that have been doing the rounds, Maari 2 has outperformed all the other big releases of the previous Friday. If reports are to be believed, Maari 2 is followed by Adanga Maru in terms of collections.
The Weekdays Test
At the same time, all eyes are on the box office collections of the movie in the upcoming weekdays. The movie will have to pass the Monday test in a good manner. Let us wait and see to know more about the results.