English
 »   »   »  Maari 2 Box Office Collections (3 Days): A Rock-solid Opening Weekend For The Dhanush Starrer!

Maari 2 Box Office Collections (3 Days): A Rock-solid Opening Weekend For The Dhanush Starrer!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Zero Weekend Box Office Collection
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Maari 2 has had high expectations bestowed on it. The Dhanush starrer, has brought back the character Maari to the big screens and it seems like the audiences have loved watching him in full form. The initial reviews for the film were good even though there were two opinions about the second half of the movie. However, the film has been doing a fine business in the theatres. In the Chennai city, the movie has got a good number of screens. Read Maari 2 box office collections report to know how well the film performed on its opening weekend at the box office.

    Opening Day Collections

    Despite many big releases hitting the theatres on the same day, Maari 2 enjoyed a good opening at the box office. According to the reports, the film went on to fetch approximately 41 Lakhs on its opening day at the Chennai city.

    3 Days Collections

    Maari 2, starring Dhanush in the lead role maintained the good momentum on the next two days as well in the Chennai city. According to a tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala, the film went on to fetch approximately 1.31 Crores from the first 3 days of its run in the Chennai city.

    The Best Among The Lot

    Going by the reports that have been doing the rounds, Maari 2 has outperformed all the other big releases of the previous Friday. If reports are to be believed, Maari 2 is followed by Adanga Maru in terms of collections.

    The Weekdays Test

    At the same time, all eyes are on the box office collections of the movie in the upcoming weekdays. The movie will have to pass the Monday test in a good manner. Let us wait and see to know more about the results.

    Read more about: dhanush maari 2
    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue