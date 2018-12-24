 »   »   »  Maari 2 Box Office Collections (3 Days): A Rock-solid Opening Weekend For The Dhanush Starrer!

Opening Day Collections

Despite many big releases hitting the theatres on the same day, Maari 2 enjoyed a good opening at the box office. According to the reports, the film went on to fetch approximately 41 Lakhs on its opening day at the Chennai city.

3 Days Collections

Maari 2, starring Dhanush in the lead role maintained the good momentum on the next two days as well in the Chennai city. According to a tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala, the film went on to fetch approximately 1.31 Crores from the first 3 days of its run in the Chennai city.

The Best Among The Lot

Going by the reports that have been doing the rounds, Maari 2 has outperformed all the other big releases of the previous Friday. If reports are to be believed, Maari 2 is followed by Adanga Maru in terms of collections.

The Weekdays Test

At the same time, all eyes are on the box office collections of the movie in the upcoming weekdays. The movie will have to pass the Monday test in a good manner. Let us wait and see to know more about the results.