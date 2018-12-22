English
 Maari 2 Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Solid Start For The Dhanush Starrer!

Maari 2 Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Solid Start For The Dhanush Starrer!

By
    Maari 2, the much awaited film of Dhanush is out in the theatres now and the movie, directed by film-maker Balaji Mohan, did make a big release yesterday (December 21, 2018). Maari 2, which is the sequel to the 2015 movie Maari has been touted to perform extremely well at the box office. In fact, the hype surrounding the film has been so huge that Maari 2 is expected to perform in a better manner than what its prequel did at the box office. How well did Maari perform on its day 1 at the box office? Read Maari 2 box office collections (Day 1 ) report here to know more.

    The Big Release

    Maari 2 has made a big release in the theatres and the Dhanush starrer has got the maximum number of screens among all the big releases that hit the theatres yesterday. The film did get early morning shows as well.

    The Reports For Maari 2

    Maari 2 has been getting decent reports upon its big release. The movie has been tagged as a good entertainer. Dhanush's performance as the lead character Maari has won the hearts of the audiences.

    At The Chennai Box Office

    Well, Maari 2 was expected to get a firm start at the Chennai box office and the rush in the theatres for the movie on day 1 do suggest the same.According to a tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala, Maari 2 has collected approximately 41 Lakhs on its day 1 at the Chennai city box office.

    The Best Opening

    As many as 5 major Tamil movies had made it to the theatres yesterday (December 21, 2018). A few other language films have also graced the screens. It seems like Maari 2 has overtaken all these as far as day 1 collections are considered.

    A Solo Release

    With as many as 4 Tamil movies releasing on the same day, the box office collections of the film have got split up. Maari 2 is sure to have scored more if the film had got a solo release. Anyhow, the film is sure to enjoy a grand weekend.

