 »   »   »  Maari 2 Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Solid Start For The Dhanush Starrer!

The Big Release

Maari 2 has made a big release in the theatres and the Dhanush starrer has got the maximum number of screens among all the big releases that hit the theatres yesterday. The film did get early morning shows as well.

The Reports For Maari 2

Maari 2 has been getting decent reports upon its big release. The movie has been tagged as a good entertainer. Dhanush's performance as the lead character Maari has won the hearts of the audiences.

At The Chennai Box Office

Well, Maari 2 was expected to get a firm start at the Chennai box office and the rush in the theatres for the movie on day 1 do suggest the same.According to a tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala, Maari 2 has collected approximately 41 Lakhs on its day 1 at the Chennai city box office.

The Best Opening

As many as 5 major Tamil movies had made it to the theatres yesterday (December 21, 2018). A few other language films have also graced the screens. It seems like Maari 2 has overtaken all these as far as day 1 collections are considered.

A Solo Release

With as many as 4 Tamil movies releasing on the same day, the box office collections of the film have got split up. Maari 2 is sure to have scored more if the film had got a solo release. Anyhow, the film is sure to enjoy a grand weekend.