 »   »   »  Maari 2 Box Office Collections (Day 2): Enjoys Another Fabulous Day!

Maari 2’s Opening

Going by the reports, Maari 2 got the best of the opening among the major Tamil movies that got released this week. Reportedly, the film fetched approximately 41 Lakhs on its first day at the Chennai city box office. Maari 2 is also expected to have fetched a huge amount from the rest of the parts of the state as well.

The Second Day

Maari 2 maintained equally good number of shows on the second day as well. The advance booking for the second day for the movie was also on the positive side for the movie. The movie is expected to have registered a decent number of house full shows on second day

Expected Box Office Collections

Well, going by the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media and considering that it was a Saturday, Maari 2 is expected to have fetched more on the second day. The film is expected to have fetched above 50 Lakhs on day 2 at the Chennai city.

In Other Regions

Maari 2 has been released in other parts of the country as well. The Telugu version of the movie has also been released simultaneously. In Kerala, the movie has opened to mixed reports.