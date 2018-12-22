 »   »   »  Maari 2 Box Office Collections (Day 2): Enjoys Another Fabulous Day!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
It is indeed a good time for the Tamil movie audiences with a whole lot of new Tamil movies making it to the theatres. Maari 2, starring Dhanush in the lead role is the prominent one among the lot and the movie had made a big release in theatres across the globe on December 21, 2018. The movie has opened to good reports in the theatres. The movie has been tagged as a mass entertainer which has equally good elements for the family audiences as well. After a good start, the film was expected to continue the momentum on the second day as well. Read Maari 2 box office collections day 2 report to know more about the same.
Maari 2’s Opening
Going by the reports, Maari 2 got the best of the opening among the major Tamil movies that got released this week. Reportedly, the film fetched approximately 41 Lakhs on its first day at the Chennai city box office. Maari 2 is also expected to have fetched a huge amount from the rest of the parts of the state as well.
The Second Day
Maari 2 maintained equally good number of shows on the second day as well. The advance booking for the second day for the movie was also on the positive side for the movie. The movie is expected to have registered a decent number of house full shows on second day
Expected Box Office Collections
Well, going by the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media and considering that it was a Saturday, Maari 2 is expected to have fetched more on the second day. The film is expected to have fetched above 50 Lakhs on day 2 at the Chennai city.
In Other Regions
Maari 2 has been released in other parts of the country as well. The Telugu version of the movie has also been released simultaneously. In Kerala, the movie has opened to mixed reports.