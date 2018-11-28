 »   »   »  Maari 2 First Single: The Rowdy Baby Number From This Dhanush Starrer Is Quite Catchy

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018 LIVE: Police Seizes Campaign Material From BJP's Polling Agents
-
- Realme U1 Launch: Watch The Live Stream Now!
- Rajinikanth's 2.0 To Have A Sequel? Shankar Talks About 3.0!
- New Tata Harrier's Teaser Video Shows Its Drive Modes
- Hockey World Cup 2018: All You Need To Know About India
- The Huge Birthmark On Her Face Ruined Her Childhood
- How Can You Report Your Mutual Fund Complaints?
- The Secret Destination Of Tiswadi In Goa
It is an open secret that Dhanush is one of the biggest and most popular stars in the Tamil industry today. The National award-winning actor is held is held in high regard courtesy his warm and humble nature, versatility as a performer and mesmerising screen presence. Over the years, Dhanush has starred in several notable films and this established him as a bona fide 'A-lister' and a synonym for success. Now, here is some terrific news for all you Dhanush fans out there.
In an exciting development, the first single from his Maari 2 has been released and it is quite good. Titled Rowdy Baby, it has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and gels well with the genre of the film. The song will apparently feature Dhanush and Sai Pallavi.
#RowdyBaby #Maari2 @thisisysr magic 😎 @dhanushkraja 😎@wunderbarfilms @directormbalaji 😎— krishna (@Actor_Krishna) November 28, 2018
Lyric Video https://t.co/2p0U31Tb9a
In case you did not know, Maari 2 is a sequel to the 2015 gangster-drama Maari. Just like the first part, it has been directed by Balaji Mohan. Besides Sai Pallavi and Dhanush, it also has Varu Sarathkumar in the lead. The powerhouse performer will be seen essaying a strong role in the film.
On a related note, Dhanush was last seen in Vada Chennai which opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. At present, besides Maari 2, he also has Enai Noki Paayum Thota in his kitty.
Most Read: Vada Chennai Box Office Collections (Worldwide): After 96, This Dhanush Movie Joins The Big League!