 »   »   »  Maari 2 Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers On Day 1; Leaves Dhanush Fans Shocked!

Maari 2 Hit By Piracy

Piracy has always been an impending problem in the South Indian Film industry and the latest news is that, the Dhanush starrer, which has released amidst huge expectations, has also turned out to be a victim of piracy

The Movie Leaked Online

The reports regarding Maari 2 getting leaked have indeed come as a shocker. The Dhanush starrer has been leaked online for download in the website Tamilrockers and that too on the very first day of its release.

Back-to-back Movies Have Been Affected

As mentioned above, piracy continues to remain as a big problem for the film industry. Even this week's releases have not been spared. Earlier, Seethakaathi, which had hit the theatres yesterday, was also leaked online.

The Audiences response For Maari 2

Meanwhile, Maari 2 has opened to some good reports in the theatres. Many have rated this film better than its prequel and the film is expected to work out well with the fans as well as the family audiences.

Will Piracy Affect The Collections?

Let us hope that piracy won't affect Maari 2's collections much and the movie would go on to set some new records at the box office. Movies like Maari 2 deserves to be watched from the theatres amidst a full house crowd and going by the reports it is a film that should be celebrated.