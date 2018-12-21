English
Maari 2 Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers On Day 1; Leaves Dhanush Fans Shocked!

By Lekhaka
    Maari 2 is a film that has come out in the theatres with its own set of specialties. It is after a short gap that Dhanush is coming up with a mass entertainer and for that occassion, he has chosen the character Maari, who enjoys a commendable support among the Tamil movie audiences. Amidst all the expectations, Maari 2 has marked it arrival in the theatres and rightly the film is sure to take the box office by storm. The film has had early morning shows and that again speak volumes about the love that the audiences have showered on this movie. However, an upadate regarding Maari 2 has surfaced, which has left the fans of the movie shocked. Read on to know more about the same.

    Maari 2 Hit By Piracy

    Piracy has always been an impending problem in the South Indian Film industry and the latest news is that, the Dhanush starrer, which has released amidst huge expectations, has also turned out to be a victim of piracy

    The Movie Leaked Online

    The reports regarding Maari 2 getting leaked have indeed come as a shocker. The Dhanush starrer has been leaked online for download in the website Tamilrockers and that too on the very first day of its release.

    Back-to-back Movies Have Been Affected

    As mentioned above, piracy continues to remain as a big problem for the film industry. Even this week's releases have not been spared. Earlier, Seethakaathi, which had hit the theatres yesterday, was also leaked online.

    The Audiences response For Maari 2

    Meanwhile, Maari 2 has opened to some good reports in the theatres. Many have rated this film better than its prequel and the film is expected to work out well with the fans as well as the family audiences.

    Will Piracy Affect The Collections?

    Let us hope that piracy won't affect Maari 2's collections much and the movie would go on to set some new records at the box office. Movies like Maari 2 deserves to be watched from the theatres amidst a full house crowd and going by the reports it is a film that should be celebrated.

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 13:31 [IST]
