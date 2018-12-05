 »   »   »  Maari 2 Trailer: Dhanush Is All Set To Offer A Grand Entertainer!

The year 2018 will witness yet another sequel in the form of Maari 2, featuring none other than Dhanush in the lead role. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film is the sequel to the movie Maari, which released in the year 2015 . The posters of the film have gained big attention and the Lyric Video of the song Rowdy Baby too turned out to be a huge hit among the masses. Now, the makers of the film have come up with the highly awaited trailer of the movie.

The trailer of Maari 2 has promised that a perfect mass masala entertainer is on cards. Dhanush is back as Maari, the quirky and naughty gangster. He is sure to offer a grand feast for the audiences and the trailer has shown the glimpses of the same. The trailer has also showcased some of the punchlines on store, which are sure to offer a great time for the audiences in the theatres. Tovino Thomas plays the role of the main antagonist in the movie and going by the trailer, he is sure to come up with a scintillating performance. Sai Pallavi essays the role of Anandhi, the leading lady of the movie. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Kreshna etc., are also a part of the star cast.

View Maari trailer here..

Maari 2 has been produced under the banner Wunderbar Films. The movie has been slated for a release on December 21, 2018.