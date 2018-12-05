 »   »   »  Maari 2 Trailer Twitter Review: Dhanush Makes A Solid Impact As The 'Naughty Don'

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
There's no denying the fact that Dhanush is one of the most popular and successful stars in the Tamil industry today. The National award winner enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his bindass and humble nature, versatility as a performer and gripping screen presence. Over the years, 'D' has starred in several notable films and this established him as a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some terrific news for the star's die-hard fans.
The trailer of his eagerly-awaited Maari 2 has been released and it is awesome. The trailer has left the fans asking for more and impressed them big time. Here are the top Twitter reactions.
Bhushan
" If You Are Bad Then I Am Your Dad #Maari2Trailer Is Impactful One. #TharaLocal #Senjuruven @dhanushkraja Most Loved Character Is Back With Extra Energy @Sai_Pallavi92 Looking Damn Cute Miss The Original BGM In This One."
Naveen Krish
"#Maari2Trailer marana mass Thalaiva. Wanna to see again @dhanushkraja and @thisisysr fav mass combo."
Karunan
"This one is enough to lit #Dec21 as another #diwali2018 🎉Wishes from #thala fans to get success. #Maari2 #Maari2trailer @dhanushkraja @SaiPhifer @iamrobosankar @thisisysr #Viswasam #ViswasamThiruvizha #ViswasamStormOnPongal."
Deepu V A @deepuva24
"The much awaited #Maari2Trailer is here. A character which have cult following in South India. The first Tamil movie off @ttovino . IF YOU ARE BAD I'M YOUR DAD🔥🔥 #senjuruven #Maari2 #Maari2FromDec21 #Dhanush."
Janani Ravichandran @jananiRchandran
e love your back pose bro 😍❤️ Cz even tat speaks 😎 @dhanushkraja #Maari2Trailer"
Samanthauniversal @sammuuniversal
"Vera level 💥Congratulations to entire team #Maari2Trailer Is fantastic , excellent , awesome and Fabulous . @dhanushkraja @Sai_Pallavi92 @varusarath 👌👌👌pakka mass. @wunderbarfilms."
Mukthar @omarmukthar06
"@dhanushkraja - Trailer Finishes in your style man. Kick ass style elements can see in #Maari2 @directormbalaji."
