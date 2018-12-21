 »   »   »  Maari 2 Twitter Review: Here Is What The Fans Feel About The Dhanush Starrer

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
This October, the much-loved Dhanush became the talk of the town when Vada Chennai opened to a good response at the box office and impressed the critics. Directed by the ace director vetrimaaran, it feaytured Dhanush in the role of a gangster and served as strong proof of his acting abilities.
With Vada Chennai in the past, 'D' is back in town with his latest release. The film is a sequel to the 2015 hit Maari and has been directed by Balaji Mohan.
Dhanush will be seen essaying the role of a 'naughty don' and entertaining his fans like never before. His lively antics in the trailer suggest that the film is going to be a treat for the mass audience.
Besides Dhanush, the film also features Sai Pallavi and the emerging superstar Varu Sarathkumar in the lead. The Mollywood actor Tovino will be seen essaying the role of the villain in this film/
The first shows of Maari 2 are about to begin and here is the Twitter review.
|
The Songs Are Nice
According to this movie goer, Maari 2 boasts of a few good songs and the music is definitely one of its USPs. He further adds that the songs have been choreographed quite well.
|
Maari 2 Is Better Than VIP 2
Comparing Maari 2 to VIP 2, this fan said that the film has managed to elevate the franchise and done what the Soundarya Rajjinikanth directorial could not achieve.
|
‘Dhanush Rocks’
A Treat for The Mass Audience
This fan feels that Maari 2 is a treat for the mass audience and it features a solid second half. He further adds that Sai Pallavi has a nice role in Maari 2 and has done full justice to it.
|
‘Dhanush Rocks’
This movie goer is of the opinion that Maari 2 serves as strong proof of Dhanush's abilities as an actor. He further states that the climax sequence is awesome and should work well with the mass audience.