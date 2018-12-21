English
 Maari 2 Twitter Review: Here Is What The Fans Feel About The Dhanush Starrer

By
    This October, the much-loved Dhanush became the talk of the town when Vada Chennai opened to a good response at the box office and impressed the critics. Directed by the ace director vetrimaaran, it feaytured Dhanush in the role of a gangster and served as strong proof of his acting abilities.

    With Vada Chennai in the past, 'D' is back in town with his latest release. The film is a sequel to the 2015 hit Maari and has been directed by Balaji Mohan.

    Maari 2

    Dhanush will be seen essaying the role of a 'naughty don' and entertaining his fans like never before. His lively antics in the trailer suggest that the film is going to be a treat for the mass audience.

    Besides Dhanush, the film also features Sai Pallavi and the emerging superstar Varu Sarathkumar in the lead. The Mollywood actor Tovino will be seen essaying the role of the villain in this film/

    The first shows of Maari 2 are about to begin and here is the Twitter review.

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
