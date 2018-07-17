English
 »   »   »  Maari Completes Three Years, Here's A Look Why The Dhanush-Kajal Starrer Is A Mass Film Done Right!

    There's no denying that Dhanush is one of the most popular and talented stars in the Tamil film industry today. A skilled performer, he enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his dashing personality, striking screen presence and impressive range as an actor. Over the years, the National Award winner has starred in several critically-acclaimed films and this has gone a long way in establishing him as a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some good news for his well-wishers. His much-loved Maari was released on this very day three years ago. With Maari mania gripping the fans again, here's is a look at why the film is pure gold.

    Dhanush In A Massy Avatar

    In Maari, Dhanush essayed the role of a rowdy and redefined the meaning of on-screen machismo. Everything about his act, right from his 'desi' look to his swag, was simply perfect and added a new dimension to the film.

    Dhanush And Kajal Aggarwal's Chemistry

    Dhanush and Kajal Aggarwal made a good on-screen pair in Maari. The lovely lady's innocence gelled quite well with the VIP actor's raw intensity and this added a new dimension to the film. There playful romance in the Don'u Don'u number was a treat for the eyes!

    Anirudh's Music

    Young composer Anirudh Ravichander came up with some splendid songs for Maari. Most of the tracks had a youthful vibe and were quite catchy. His tunes went a long way in adding a new dimension to the on-screen action.

    It Was A Complete Package!

    The Balaji Mohan directorial was in many ways a film that catered to the preferences of almost everybody. It featured a liberal dose of action and this helped it clicked with the fans of the action genre. Similarly, the Dhanush-Kajal track clickedwith the younger lot and gave them a reason to rejoice.

    Will Maari 2 Live Up To The Expectations?

    Maari is a classic example of mass/commercial cinema done right. Its sequel Maari 2 is currently on the floors and the fans have huge expectations from it. Let us hope that Maari 2 lives up to the high standards set by Maari and redefines the tenets of commercial cinema.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 14:25 [IST]
