 »   »   »  Maari Completes Three Years, Here's A Look Why The Dhanush-Kajal Starrer Is A Mass Film Done Right!

Dhanush In A Massy Avatar

In Maari, Dhanush essayed the role of a rowdy and redefined the meaning of on-screen machismo. Everything about his act, right from his 'desi' look to his swag, was simply perfect and added a new dimension to the film.

Dhanush And Kajal Aggarwal's Chemistry

Dhanush and Kajal Aggarwal made a good on-screen pair in Maari. The lovely lady's innocence gelled quite well with the VIP actor's raw intensity and this added a new dimension to the film. There playful romance in the Don'u Don'u number was a treat for the eyes!

Anirudh's Music

Young composer Anirudh Ravichander came up with some splendid songs for Maari. Most of the tracks had a youthful vibe and were quite catchy. His tunes went a long way in adding a new dimension to the on-screen action.

It Was A Complete Package!

The Balaji Mohan directorial was in many ways a film that catered to the preferences of almost everybody. It featured a liberal dose of action and this helped it clicked with the fans of the action genre. Similarly, the Dhanush-Kajal track clickedwith the younger lot and gave them a reason to rejoice.

Will Maari 2 Live Up To The Expectations?

Maari is a classic example of mass/commercial cinema done right. Its sequel Maari 2 is currently on the floors and the fans have huge expectations from it. Let us hope that Maari 2 lives up to the high standards set by Maari and redefines the tenets of commercial cinema.