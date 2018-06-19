 »   »   »  Madhavan And Shraddha Srinath To Pair Up Once Again!

Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath, the couple who added mellow to the spicy treat Vikram Vedha, are all set to revitalize their mature chemistry on screen for an upcoming romantic flick titled Maara. This is to be directed by Dhilip Kumar, who gained popularity from the critically acclaimed short film Kalki. Also, it is believed that Ghibran would be composing the music for this film.

As reported by the Behindwoods, the actress has said the following recently, "I am very excited about my new film. The shooting is expected to set in motion from 18th of June and I feel very happy to work with Madhavan once again." Director Dhilip has written the prime script for the screen along with Bipin, and Bhuvan Srinivasan has taken up the role of editor for this film. The dialogues are to be penned by Arinthum Ariyamalum fame Neelan K Sekar.

In his recent talk, the director had opined on the lead pair as follows, "Actor Madhavan will be seen in an out-and-out romance drama after a long time. He has done the Tanu Weds Manu films in Bollywood, but his role was unassertive. This film will offer an endearing disposition for the actor. Besides, the female lead's character in the film has got a lot of affinity with the real-life Shraddha and the nature of the lead pair has been devised sensible in nature in the script, hence the two signed in for this project."

He further added that the story is essentially about these two people, who have a mature perspective and how their love is bound by simple things in life. Actor Madhavan, who started his career by doing soft and romantic roles (which gave rise to his nickname Maddy) shifted his focus to the films that proffered him a great acting scope.

The actor is currently committed to the Telugu movie Savyasachi, in which he shares screen space with Naga Chaitanya. He also has a Bollywood film titled Zero in line for release.