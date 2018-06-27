English
Madhavan's Transformation For Maara Is Remarkable!

    The charming Madhavan is one of the most popular names in Tamil cinema today. The soft-spoken star enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his shy nature, sincere performances and dashing looks. Over the years, the star has also been a part of several successful films and this has established him as a bankable name. Now, 'Maddy' is in the limelight for an awesome reason. In an exciting development, the actor took to the social media and shared a collage highlighting his transformation for his Tamil thriller Maara. Needless to say, his transformation is truly remarkable and is bound to make us love him more. It is also likely to add to the buzz around Maara. Is there anything Madhavan can't do?

    Interestingly, this is not the first time that the Minnale actor has grabbed attention because of his looks. In 2017, he had become the talk of the town when he shared a shower selfie and made the fans go weak at the knees. While commenting on the selfie, he had said that he felt 'embarrassed' because of it.

    Madhavan

    On a related note, 2017 was a terrific year for Madhavan. His big release Vikram Vedha became a hit at the box office and received rave reviews from critics. In the crime-thriller, he played the role of a deadly cop and left the fans asking for more. Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, it also featured Vijay Sethupathi and Shraddha Srinath in the lead.

    At present, Madhavan is gearing up for the release of Savyasachi. The Chandoo Mondetti directorial marks his Tollywood debut and features Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

    Recently, the director had told a daily that the film has a layered narrative.

    "The story has multiple layers - there is Madhavan episode, Chaitanya likes his sister and her daughter; a sub plot shows the relationship between Madhavan and him. How the hero uses his ambidexterity to his advantage is interesting and how the same quality troubles him is amusing," he had added.

    So, did you like Madhavan's transformation? Do you think he will find success in Tollywood? Comments, please!

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 18:12 [IST]
