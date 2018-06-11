 »   »   »  Mahindra Procures Kaala Fame Thar To Exhibit In Their Museum

While Kaala gave copious reasons for the people to be in raptures, it was something different for Anand Mahindra, Executive Chairman of the Mahindra Group. It was a year ago, he expressed his inclination for the Thar that was used in the movie by Superstar Rajinikanth.

He took his desire to Twitter on May 29, 2017, by tweeting,"Whoever knows the whereabouts of the #Thar used for this shoot please let us know. I'd like to acquire it for our company auto museum." Actor Dhanush, who bankrolled the film, responded to the tweet on the very same day. "Thank you so much sir! The vehicle is being used by superstar for shoot currently. Once completed will ensure it reaches you," he tweeted.

As the movie had its release worldwide on June 7, 2018, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter yet again to publicize the news that Dhanush has kept his promise and handed out the Thar to them for their Auto museum.

The Thar is now kept at the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai. Anand Mahindra posted a video of his team from Chennai sporting the Kaala pose with the Thar, on the day of the film's release. Also, a print ad has been released by the Mahindra recently that shows Rajinikanth sitting on the bonnet of the Mahindra Thar CRDe and it is expected that the popularity of this off-road vehicle will elevate as a result of the Superstar's voguish appearance along with it.

The Mahindra SUV, which is seen in the movie is a very much sought-after vehicle among the enthusiasts. The design of this vehicle is inspired by the seminal Jeep brand and is very popular among the off-roaders because of the customized modification options that are available in the market.

Anand Mahindra's fondness for unique collectables dates back to 2017 when a Kerala-based rickshaw driver altered his vehicle to appear like Mahindra Scorpio from the rear, he bought the auto rickshaw from the driver and gave him a brand new Mahindra Supro minitruck in return.

The company's automobile museum is being set up in Kandivali and expected to open for the public in the near future.