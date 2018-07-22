 »   »   »  Mammootty’s Peranbu: The Second Teaser Is Out & This One Too is A Heart-Touching One!

Peranbu has high expectations bestowed on it and the Mammootty starrer is sure to be a quality film with some rich performances. A week ago, the makers of the film had come up with the first official teaser of the movie, which impressed one and all. Now, the second official teaser of Peranbu has hit the online circuits and this teaser too is indeed a heart-touching one.

Mammootty has shared the new teaser of Peranbu through his official social media pages. The second teaser begins with Chapter 2, which has been given a description "Nature Is Endless". The teaser shows a scene featuring Mammootty, Saadhana and a fortune teller wherein which the fortune teller could be heard speaking about the future Papa, the character played by Saadhana in the film. Mammootty has once again impressed with an impactful performance. Saadhana too has stunned one an all. Take a look at the second teaser of Peranbu here..

The teaser has already fetched a good number of views on YouTube within a short span of time and is sure to trend in the upcoming days as well. Peranbu has been directed by Raam and the film has already gained a lot of appreciations from the various International Film Festivals that it got screened. The movie has rightly turned out to be one of the most awaited movies of the year.