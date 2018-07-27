 »   »   »  Mani Ratnam's Spokesperson Rubbishes Rumours Of The Director Being Unwell, Says He's Fine

The legendary Mani Ratnam is one of the most celebrated names in the Tamil film industry today. The maverick film-maker is held in high regard by all and sundry, as he is a storyteller par excellence and a highly-learned individual. Over the years, he has directed quite a few timeless classics and this has made him an integral part of Kollywood. Last night, reports of the Roja director being hospitalised after suffering from chest pain began doing the rounds. And, as expected, these rumours left his well-wishers in a state of shock.

Now, Mani Ratnam's spokesperson has reacted to these rumours and made it clear that the film-maker is perfectly fine. He added that the director had visited the hospital for a regular check-up and nothing else.

"Dir Mani Ratnam Visited Apollo hospital for a Regular Health Check up. He is absolutely Fine," (sic) he added.

On a related note, Mani Ratnam's last directorial venture Kaatru Veliyidai had hit the screens in 2017 and failed to impress the movie buffs. Featuring Karthi and Bollywood star Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, it under-performed at the box office.

At present, he is working on his next big film Chekka Chivanta Vaanam. The eagerly-awaited film features Arvind Swami, Aditi and Simbu in the lead. The supporting cast features names such as Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajesh and newcomer Dayana Erappa. Mollywood star Fahadh was originally supposed to be a part of Chekka Chivanta Vaanam. However, he opted out of the film and was replaced by Arun Vijay.

Interestingly, a while ago, Aditi had said that working with Mani Ratnam once again was a 'surreal' experience for her.

Chekka Chivanta Vaanam is arguably one of the biggest films in the recent times and we hope that it helps Mani Ratnam to bounce back in style.