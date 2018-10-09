India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Me Too India: Singer Accuses Lyricist Vairamuthu Of Sexual Harassment; Claims He Tried To Kiss Her

Me Too India: Singer Accuses Lyricist Vairamuthu Of Sexual Harassment; Claims He Tried To Kiss Her

    In a rather shocking development, a female singer has accused the noted Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu of sexually exploiting her a few years ago. The lady revealed that the veteran poet had tried to kiss her and effectively scarred her for life. She also described the incident as the 'worst experience' of her life. The singer added that she still hasn't told her husband about the incident, as he might stop her from pursuing her career any further.

    The lady also made it clear that several people in the industry are aware of Vairamuthu's 'predatory' actions, but they have never done anything about it.

    Vairamuthu

    The complainant's good friend and noted singer Chinmayi shared screenshots of the messages she had sent her and condemned Vairamuthu for his alleged actions. Chinmayi, however, refused to reveal her friend's name.

    "I cannot stop shaking. My Friend will remain anonymous.@vairamuthu Why people cannot share at the risk of their careers.And bloody hell #MeToo!!" she added.

    Interestingly, of late several women have been coming forward to share their harassment stories and shame the offenders. Certain sections of the media have dubbed this as 'India's #MeToo movement'. Several popular names from Bollywood, such as the Kaala star Nana Patekar and director Rajat Kapoor, have been accused of wrongdoings.

    Sexual exploitation in the workplace is a sensitive issue and let's hope that these revelations go a long way in improving the situation.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 11:31 [IST]
