 »   »   »  Megha Akash To Be A Part Of Rajinikanth's Next!

While Superstar Rajinikanth is currently engrossed in the endorsement of his soon-to-be-released Kaala, the public talk about his next movie has commenced already. His decision to join up with the dynamic director Karthik Subbaraj raised our curiosity and escalated further when Vijay Sethupathi was officially signed in.

The film is being produced by Sun Pictures on a high budget and at present basks in the pre-production stage. The makers are yet to finalize the cast and crew but some of the lead actors in the industry have already been roped in to play their parts. Bobby Simha, Sananth Reddy and Simran are a few known stars that are reportedly associated with this flick.

Now, the latest reports suggest that actress Megha Akash is on board to play Sananth's love interest. Nothing of this sort has been formally confirmed by the makers till now, but is likely to happen.

Megha began her acting debut in the Telugu movie Lie and subsequently paired up with Dhanush for the upcoming Tamil romantic-thriller Enai Noki Paayum Thota. This will be a great chance for Megha Akash to pitch herself steadily in the Kollywood film industry where two of her movies are lined up for release already. Also, given the star cast assembled for this movie, the budding heroine can hone her acting skills as well.

This Karthik Subbaraj movie is yet to be titled and a screen test was recently conducted with the team at Sun Network office, as per the reports. Anirudh is chosen to compose the music and this is the first time he is collaborating with Rajinikanth and Karthik Subbaraj.

Tirru is expected to take up the cinematography for the film. The initial phase of shooting is set to take place in Dehradun for some days starting this month and the movie is expected to be a 2019 Pongal release.