 »   »   »  #MeToo: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Contestant Aishwarya Dutta Praises Chinmayi

A few days ago, the noted dubbing artiste Chinmayi claimed that the legendary poet Vairamuthu had once sexually harassed one of her close friends. She also shared a few messages that her friend had sent her about Vairamathu. Post this, she opened up about her own experience with the poet and claimed that he had once threatened to end her career. These revelations created a great deal of buzz in the industry and left everyone in a state of shock.

Now, the former Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 contestant Aishwarya Dutta has expressed her views on the controversy. In a passionate tweet, she said that Chinmayi needs to be praised for speaking out against sexual harassment in the workplace. While speaking about the #MeToo movement, she said that it is important for women to join hands and the workplace safe.

"As a women and actor i fully support #MeToo ! More power to you both @Chinmayi and @Samanthaprabhu2 ! Strong ladies who truely inspired me. Lets join hands and make this field a safer place😊 Hats off👍🏻 #MeeTooIndia #Metoomovement #Chinmayi," she added

In case you did not know, as part of the #MeToo campaign, women are naming and shaming sexual predators. So far, besides Vairamuthu, the likes of Radha Ravi, Raghu Dixit and the Kaala actor Nana Patekar have been accused of harassment.

