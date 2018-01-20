 »   »   » Mohan Raja On A Success Streak; Might Join Hands With This Star Actor!

The last couple of years have been fruitful for director, Mohan Raja of Jayam fame. The elder son of editor Mohan and brother to actor Jayam Ravi, Mohan Raja was often criticized for making movies from other languages which showcased no real talent of the film-maker. Raja found a new lease of his professional life in 2015 with Thani Oruvan, a runaway blockbuster.

A Successful Writer-Director

After a string of commercially successful movies, Raja was not a satisfied director despite his movies success, as the same were owed to the original language's content than his directorial capabilities. Raja then took his time, conceptualized and directed Thani Oruvan, starring his brother, Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara and Aravind Swamy.

The movie was a colossal hit and was also remade into Telugu with Ram Charan. The young director who was branded as the remake director, for the first time, was immensely proud of his work as his product was remade into another language.

The recently released Sivakarthikeyan starrer, Velaikaaran, also has been hugely successful and is still running in theatres. Even before completing its full run, Velaikaraan, is tagged as one of the highest grossers of 2017 and the biggest commercial hit in Sivakarthikeyan's career.

Velaikaaran, is rich in its content with a formidable storyline, engaging and logical screenplay coupled with certain entertaining elements.

Possible Combination With Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is often seen appreciating young talented actors and directors of the industry and would discuss the possibility of a movie with him. A recent photo of Raja and Vijay is circulating in the social media which energised the film circles and fans with a ray of hope. Both Raja and Vijay had earlier team up for Velayudham, which did not make quite a buzz at the box office.

When questioned the director about the agenda of the sudden meet, he remarked via his twitter account,

"It was a casual meet, something that we do very often after our releases. We discussed various things, including possible and potential future projects together."- Sic

"Met my 'Dear friend' aft long time.. Watta man he is.. Had wonderful chat abt Ev thing we missed all these days.. The way he was proud abt Velaikkaran is one of the best moments to me.."- Sic

Often have we seen actor Vijay meeting, greeting and discussing various things with promising film-makers in order to strike a possibility of a movie. This meeting could well be one of the said reasons and one could expect some scorching news sometime later.

Mohan Raja's Next Possible Movie

All said and done, the combo's supposed movie plans might not be a reality at least in the coming year as it is said that he is busy penning out a script for his brother's 25th movie as a lead actor.

Ravi, who is on the verge of completing his first space based movie, Tik Tik Tik, will be featuring under his brother's direction. If rumours are to be believed, then the said flick might go on floors during the end of 2018.

So, both Thalapathy fans and cinema lovers might have to wait for some time to witness the much expected combo join hands together.