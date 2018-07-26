 »   »   »  Mohini Twitter Review: LIVE Updates On Trisha’s Latest Film

There's no denying that the lovely Trisha is one of the most popular names in the Tamil film industry today. The talented lady enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her god looks, cool nature, charming personality and versatility as a performer. Over the years, she has starred in several popular films and this has gone a long way in establishing her as a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some good news for Trisha's die-hard fans. Her eagerly-awaited Mohini is slated to hit the screens today(July 27, 2018).

The first show is expected to begin shortly. Needless to say, the movie buffs are quite excited about seeing Trisha on the big screen again and have high expectations from the film. Stay tuned for the latest Twitter updates.

In case you did not know, Mohini is a horror-thriller and features Trisha in a double role. An R Madhesh directorial, it also features Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani in a key and is the first Tamil film of his career.

