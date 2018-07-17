 »   »   »  Mysskin's 'I Would Have Raped Mammootty' Joke Is In Bad Taste And The Fans Are Not Happy About It

The audio launch of Mammootty's eagerly-awaited Peranbu was held yesterday(July 16, 2018) amidst much fanfare. And, as expected, it proved to be a star-studded affair. Director Mysskin was one of the many popular names in attendance. While speaking at the Peranbu audio launch, the film-maker praised Mammootty's acting abilities and evergreen looks. However, he did so in a rather crass manner and this left a bad taste in the mouth. Believe it or not, the Thupparivalan director said that had he been a girl he would have 'raped' Mammootty. He went on to add that M-town's 'Best Actor' has delivered a superb performance in Peranbu.

"You can keep watching Mammootty sir throughout this film. If he had been younger and he had been a woman, I might have fallen in love with him. Had I been a girl, I'd have raped him actually. Such a fabulous acting," added Mysskin.

Needless to say, this crass comment ruffled a few feathers and left several fans in a state of shock.

Reacting to the controversy, director AL Vijay told a leading daily that he would not have used such language while praising Mammootty. However, at the same time, he made it clear that the comment was a harmless one.

"I think it was his way of expressing admiration for Mammooty's performance in the film. If it were me, I would have expressed it differently. But I think we should take Mysskin's comments only within the context of him trying to appreciate the actor. I don't think we should create controversies out of this," added the director.

Interestingly, Mysskin's crass joke might remind some fans of an equally shocking comment made by Tollywood actor Balakrishna a couple of years ago.

"If I play eve-teasing roles, and just follow girls, my fans will not accept. Either a kiss should be given or they should be made pregnant. That's all. We have to commit ourselves," he had said while speaking at an event.

NBK's comments were criticised by all and sundry. Following this, he had apologised for accidentally offending the women. It will be worth watching if Mysskin too apologises for the 'rape' joke.