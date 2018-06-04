 »   »   »  Nagarjuna Replaces Rajinikanth In Dhanush's Next Directorial Venture?

Indian film actor Dhanush is well known for his artistic abilities by divulging his tenacity as an actor, director and producer. His latest production venture Kaala, starring his father-in-law Superstar Rajinikanth is slated for June 7, 2018 release. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the mass action entertainer will show Rajinikanth as a local don, fighting for the rights of Tamil people in Dharavi, Mumbai.

Dhanush had plans of collaborating with his father-in-law earlier, but was unable to take the project forward owing to Rajinikanth's much awaited, yet vacillating political entry and his other current obligations at hand with regard to the committed projects.

As per the latest reports, Dhanush is expected to join hands with the Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna in a film that is going to be directed by the former. The script was initially formulated bearing Rajinikanth in mind but steered towards Nagarjuna on the grounds that Rajinikanth could no longer be associated with the picture.

Nagarjuna was very much moved by the script and has reportedly given an affirmative response. However, there is no official confirmation yet and further deliberations are in progress. Akkineni Nagarjuna's latest film Officer, directed by Ram Gopal Varma has released and is receiving mixed to negative reviews from the critics.

The Manam star is widely known for his works in biographical films and meticulous about finalizing the scripts. He has acted in multi-starrer movies that most actors say 'no' to these days. Dhanush had commended Nagarjuna's performance in Oopiri, which was a bilingual release in Tamil and Telugu. He met with the Tollywood star in the beginning of this year and the duo discussed many things and came up with an idea of teaming up in a possibly bilingual flick.

As mentioned before, proper announcement is expected in the near future on this matter. Nagarjuna is also reportedly approached by film-maker Priyadarshan to act in a Mohanlal starrer Malayalam movie 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham', but the Tollywood star hasn't given a nod yet. Apart from all these, Nagarjuna is linked with a Tollywood movie having an ensemble cast that is going into the making anytime soon.

On the other hand, Dhanush himself is tied up in the foreseeable future. He has Maari 2, Vada Chennai, Enai Noki Paayum Thota in line for release. The National Award-winning actor made his directional debut with Pa Paandi starring Rajkiran and Revathi in the lead roles and it eventually emerged a commercial success. Since then, he was keen on broadening his movie making skills and came up with ideas reckoning Superstar Rajinikanth in mind.

Due to unavoidable circumstances that prevailed over the last few months, the script is yet to take full form after finalizing the cast and crew. Hopefully should things fall in place, we would see Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dhanush pairing up for latter's movie which is expected to go on floors anytime next year.