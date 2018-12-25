 »   »   »  Nayanthara Completes 15 Years In The Industry, Fans Congratulate Her On Her Achievement

Nayanthara is arguably one of the biggest and most decorated actresses in Tamil cinema today. Fondly referred to as 'Thalaivi', the powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her phenomenal versatility as an actress, good looks and graceful personality. In the recent years, Nayan has starred in some well received female-centric films and has helped her establish herself as a synonym for success. Today (December 25, 2018), Nayanthara completed 15 years in the industry and proved that she is a brand in the truest sense.

On this special day, her fans took to Twitter and celebrated '15 years of Nayanism'. Here are the top tweets...

#15YearsOfNayanism Still The Best One Of My Fav Star Looks and Performance 🙏 🙏

Still Gorgeous 😎 😎

Still Calm Still @ It’s Best Still Lady SuperStar 👌 🙏 🙏 As Inspritational Movies Gets 🎥 👏 👏 Lot Of Appaluds #Nayanthara Stands Still As Queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/L62I5ZRLdy — Bhanu Chander (Gunnu) (@evry1ns4me) December 25, 2018

From 'A New Heroine For Malayalam' to #15YearsOfNayanism she truly has come a long way, it wasn't a path of roses and I think that's why I love her the most.

Be it her work ethics or the way she presents herself & of course on screen, #Nayanthara has only been a wonder to watch! pic.twitter.com/yaERfUwUfZ — Mahima Nandakumar (@memahima) December 25, 2018

Nayanthara made her big screen debut with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare which hit the screens on December 25, 2018 and became a commercial success. In the subsequent years, she went on to star in popular films such as Chandramukhi, Simha and Sree Rama Rajyam to name a few. And, needless to say, this worked wonders for her career. Her other notable films include Simha, Adhurs and Billa(Tamil).

In 2015, she was seen in the horror-thriller Maya. The film's success opened up new avenues for her. This year, she acted in the hits CoCo and Immaikka Nodigal and continued her dream run. She was also seen in the Balakrishna starrer Jai Simha which did better than expected at the BO!

At present, she has Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Viswasam, Thalapathy 63 and Airaa in her kitty.

We congratulate Nayanthara on her special achievement and hope that she has a good year ahead.