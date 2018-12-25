 »   »   »  Nayanthara Completes 15 Years In The Industry, Fans Congratulate Her On Her Achievement

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Review Of Aadhaar Verdict Sought In Supreme Court
-
- Customs And Traditions Followed During Christmas
- SpaceX Successfully Launches Advanced GPS 3 Satellite
- Tata Harrier's Launch Date Confirmed To Be January 23
- India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Mayank Agarwal Set To Make Debut
- High-Yielding Fixed Deposits To Consider For 2019
- Deepika And Ranveer Dance At Kapil’s Reception [Inside Videos]
- To Gorkhey — A Homestay Trek In The Himalayas
Nayanthara is arguably one of the biggest and most decorated actresses in Tamil cinema today. Fondly referred to as 'Thalaivi', the powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her phenomenal versatility as an actress, good looks and graceful personality. In the recent years, Nayan has starred in some well received female-centric films and has helped her establish herself as a synonym for success. Today (December 25, 2018), Nayanthara completed 15 years in the industry and proved that she is a brand in the truest sense.
On this special day, her fans took to Twitter and celebrated '15 years of Nayanism'. Here are the top tweets...
#Nayanthara Forever💖💖— ❤️ആർക്കും വേണ്ടത്തവൾ👼 (@Vijay_madgirl) December 25, 2018
Many actresses came and gone. But #LadySuperstar is still Here🔥#15YearsOfNayanism#Nayan having most followers 4 the fake accounts too😂😇@v_pirarthana @Nayantharauu @NayantharaU @Nayan_Addict @Kutty_Nayan @NayantharaLive pic.twitter.com/dxZgi4mnRc
#15YearsOfNayanism Still The Best One Of My Fav Star Looks and Performance 🙏 🙏— Bhanu Chander (Gunnu) (@evry1ns4me) December 25, 2018
Still Gorgeous 😎 😎
Still Calm Still @ It’s Best Still Lady SuperStar 👌 🙏 🙏 As Inspritational Movies Gets 🎥 👏 👏 Lot Of Appaluds #Nayanthara Stands Still As Queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/L62I5ZRLdy
From 'A New Heroine For Malayalam' to #15YearsOfNayanism she truly has come a long way, it wasn't a path of roses and I think that's why I love her the most.— Mahima Nandakumar (@memahima) December 25, 2018
Be it her work ethics or the way she presents herself & of course on screen, #Nayanthara has only been a wonder to watch! pic.twitter.com/yaERfUwUfZ
Nayanthara made her big screen debut with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare which hit the screens on December 25, 2018 and became a commercial success. In the subsequent years, she went on to star in popular films such as Chandramukhi, Simha and Sree Rama Rajyam to name a few. And, needless to say, this worked wonders for her career. Her other notable films include Simha, Adhurs and Billa(Tamil).
In 2015, she was seen in the horror-thriller Maya. The film's success opened up new avenues for her. This year, she acted in the hits CoCo and Immaikka Nodigal and continued her dream run. She was also seen in the Balakrishna starrer Jai Simha which did better than expected at the BO!
At present, she has Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Viswasam, Thalapathy 63 and Airaa in her kitty.
We congratulate Nayanthara on her special achievement and hope that she has a good year ahead.