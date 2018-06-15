 »   »   »  Nayanthara's Next Film With Sarjun Goes On Floor

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is bustling around these days with a handful of films lined up for release. She is pairing again with Ajith Kumar for the film Viswasam and this marks the fourth time the actress is working with Thala Ajith, after Billa, Aegan and Aarambam.

Imaika Nodigal and Aramm 2 are the other Tamil films that the actress is currently committed to. Besides these, she is also playing a crucial role in the Telugu magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which stars Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead.

As per reports, the preliminary schedule of Nayanthara's upcoming film with director Sarjun has officially commenced on Tuesday in Chennai. Believed to be a supernatural-thriller, the yet-untitled film will be produced by Rajesh of KJR Studios. The makers are yet to confirm the cast and crew of the flick, which is expected to see its release later this year.

KJR Studios took this to Twitter on June 12, 2018, by tweeting, "#Nayan63 - We're pumped up to start shooting our #ProductionNo3 with #Nayanthara & Director @sarjun34 On floors from today! We guarantee you some stunning surprises in this film..Stay tuned!"

The film is tentatively named Nayan 63 and directed by Sarjun, a former assistant of Mani Ratnam and AR Murugadoss, who rose to fame after the release of his controversial short film Lakshmi, followed by another touching short film Maa.

Actress Nayanthara and producer Rajesh previously joined hands in Aramm, which was critically acclaimed and also performed well at the box office. The producer recently said the following, "I feel extremely happy to once again collaborate with the Lady Superstar Nayanthara. This contentment is not merely because of the commencement of this project, but mainly as a result of the team's commitment and focus on this flick."

Nayan 63 will be a female-centric film and the actress is keen to play emotionally uplifting roles these days. It is expected that the further details regarding this film will transpire in a few days from now.