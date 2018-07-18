English
NGK Second Look: Suriya's Fans To Receive A 'Gift' On This Date!

    The much-loved Suriya is arguably one of the biggest and most successful names in the Tamil film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, charming personality and humble nature. Over the years, he has starred in several critically-acclaimed films and this has gone a long way in establishing him as an integral part of the industry. Now, here is some good news for his die-hard fans. As it so happens, the makers of his eagerly-awaited NGK have confirmed that the film's second look will be unveiled on July 23, 2018. Interestingly, Suriya celebrates his birthday the next day. As such, the NGK second look poster is like a 'gift' for his fans.

    NGK is a Selvaraghavan directorial and is slated to hit the screens this Diwali. The film's first look poster was released some time ago and it created a buzz amongst the movie buffs. In it, the actor was seen in a massy avatar which he carried off like a boss. NGK also features Rakul Preet and the lovely Sai Pallavi in the lead. The Diya star is on a roll. Last year, she made her Tollywood debut with Fidaa and became the new sweetheart of T-town. NGK might help her find firm footing in Kollywood.

    NGK

    Just like Sai Pallavi, Rakul too is going through a good phase on the work front. Last year, she acted opposite Karthi in the crime-thriller Theeran. The H Vinoth directorial did well at the box office and helped her put the failure of Spyder behind her. She'll be hoping that NGK gives her a reason to rejoice.

    On a related note, Suriya was last seen in the commercially successful Thaanaa Serndha Koottam which hit the screens during Pongal. Let us hope that NGK helps him continue his good run at the box office.

