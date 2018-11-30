English
Nivetha Pethuraj Birthday Special: The Actress All Set To Give Back-to-back Hits?


    Nivetha Pethuraj, who is undoubtedly one among the notable and popular young actresses of Tamil cinema, is celebrating her birthday today (November 30, 2018). She is one such actress, who has gone on to establish a fan base of her own within a short span of time. On this special day, here we take you through some of the upcoming movies of the actress to wait for.

    The actress who was previously seen in the movie Thimiru Pudichavan, in which she essayed the role of a police officer, has a bunch of exciting projects in her kitty. One among those is Party, which is the upcoming venture of film-maker Venkat Prabhu.

    In Party, Nivetha Pethuraj will be seen essaying a character named Kalki. One of the songs featuring the actress, has already been released and the duet has gained appreciation from all over.

    Along with Party, Nivetha Pethuraj also has another major release lined up for release. In the upcoming film Jaga Jala Killadi, she will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady. Vishnu Vishal will be seen essaying the leading role in this movie, which has been directed by Ezhil. Well, with two big entertainers in the pipeline, it seems like the actress is all set to come up with back-to-back hits.

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 16:38 [IST]
