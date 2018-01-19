 »   »   » Film-maker P Vasu Speaks Up On Death Hoax

Tamil cinema's commercial film-maker, P. Vasu, was the recent victim of a death hoax. Just a couple of days ago was a certain WhatsApp message doing the rounds that the veteran director had passed away.

In order to bring the rumour to an end, the actor turned director made a short video brushing the rumours aside. P Vasu confirmed that he was hale and healthy and there was nothing to be concerned or bothered about.

The 63-year-old director shared "I received a rumour about myself on WhatsApp and it was indeed funny. I came back home after completing 6 km walk at the gym and I saw the message which invoked laughter within me. But, I was glad to know so many people are concerned about me and have showered such good affection on me. I thank everyone for their care and concern and want to assure that I am doing well and indeed in a healthy shape". He also opened up that he would be directing a few films this year.

The Mannan director also said that he would be directing as many as three movies in 2018 and is fit to go to do more flicks owing to his good health.