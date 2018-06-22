English
 »   »   »  Paris Paris: Kajal Aggarwal Talks About Queen Tamil Remake And Praises Ramesh Aravind

Paris Paris: Kajal Aggarwal Talks About Queen Tamil Remake And Praises Ramesh Aravind

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The stunning Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most successful names in Tamil cinema today. She enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, warm nature and graceful on-screen avatars. Over the years, the young lady has worked with some of the biggest names in South cinema and this has helped her establish herself as a force to be reckoned with. At present, Kajal has the highly ambitious Paris Paris in her kitty. The film is a remake the Bollywood hit Queen and will see her essay the role played by Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi version.

    During a recent interview with a leading daily, the actress opened up about working with actor-director Rames Aravind and said that it was a terrific experience for her. She went on to add that he tries to make each scene as believable as possible.

    Kajal Aggarwal

    "Because he is an actor, he is able to introduce subtle nuances in a beautiful manner. He tries to make each and every scene as realistic as possible. In that way, he has been able to get the best out of me," added Kajal.

    While speaking about the original version, the lady said that she found Kangana's performance to be compelling and added that she was really keen to step in to her for the Kollywood remake.

     
    "I watched Queen and was totally engrossed by Kangana's performance. The story is about a girl and her metamorphosis from a larva into a butterfly. I have been wanting to do such a role for long," said Kajal.

    Well, we wish her good luck and hope that Paris Paris turns out to be a huge success.

    On a related note, this is a busy time for Kajal. She has agreed to star in the Telugu remake of Theri which features 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja in the lead. Kajal is also likely to do a Punjabi film, in the near future.

    Read more about: kajal aggarwal paris paris
    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 18:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue