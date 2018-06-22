 »   »   »  Paris Paris: Kajal Aggarwal Talks About Queen Tamil Remake And Praises Ramesh Aravind

The stunning Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most successful names in Tamil cinema today. She enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, warm nature and graceful on-screen avatars. Over the years, the young lady has worked with some of the biggest names in South cinema and this has helped her establish herself as a force to be reckoned with. At present, Kajal has the highly ambitious Paris Paris in her kitty. The film is a remake the Bollywood hit Queen and will see her essay the role played by Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi version.

During a recent interview with a leading daily, the actress opened up about working with actor-director Rames Aravind and said that it was a terrific experience for her. She went on to add that he tries to make each scene as believable as possible.

"Because he is an actor, he is able to introduce subtle nuances in a beautiful manner. He tries to make each and every scene as realistic as possible. In that way, he has been able to get the best out of me," added Kajal.

While speaking about the original version, the lady said that she found Kangana's performance to be compelling and added that she was really keen to step in to her for the Kollywood remake.



"I watched Queen and was totally engrossed by Kangana's performance. The story is about a girl and her metamorphosis from a larva into a butterfly. I have been wanting to do such a role for long," said Kajal.

Well, we wish her good luck and hope that Paris Paris turns out to be a huge success.

On a related note, this is a busy time for Kajal. She has agreed to star in the Telugu remake of Theri which features 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja in the lead. Kajal is also likely to do a Punjabi film, in the near future.