 »   »   »  Peter Hein Roped In For Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj Flick

Every news that transpires apropos of the Rajinikanth - Karthik Subbaraj flick is sweeping us off our feet. Be it the casting of Vijay Sethupathi or the music composition by Anirudh Ravichander, each and every announcement escalates the curiosity amongst the public. To pep up the temptation further, a revelation was made recently that National Award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein is on board for this yet-to-be-titled film.

As per media reports, he has joined the crew in Darjeeling and is currently working on pulsating stunt sequences for the film. The team is expected to wrap-up the first schedule of shooting in a couple of days from now. Bobby Simha and Sananth have already started to work alongside Rajinikanth and other key leads will join the shooting in the forthcoming schedule.

Stunt master Peter Hein is one of the prominent action choreographers of South Indian cinema, who has worked in action-centric films like Anniyan, Sivaji, Magadheera, Ghajini, Baahubali and so on. His fight choreography in Shankar's Anniyan and Sivaji are still considered to be top-notch in Kollywood. He has also received a 'Filmfare Award for Best Action' for his work in Ghajini (2008). Peter has earlier worked with Superstar Rajinikanth in Sivaji, Enthiran and Kochadaiiyaan.

Recently, some sources hinted that Rajini clads the role of a professor in the film but no official word has transpired from the director's side. In fact, most of the news that comes out regarding this flick are mere word-of-mouth sort. The makers haven't divulged the entire cast and crew formally until now.

As we reported earlier, cinematography will be carried out by the National Award winner Tirru and the film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Word has it that the further announcements will be unveiled officially by the makers in the days to come.