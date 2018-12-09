English
 »   »   »  Petta Audio Launch: Simran ‘Lost Hope’ After Being Unable To Work With Rajinikanth In This Film

Petta Audio Launch: Simran ‘Lost Hope’ After Being Unable To Work With Rajinikanth In This Film

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Nearly two weeks ago, Tamil cinema's 'Thalaiva' gave strong proof of his abilities as an actor when 2.0 opened to an awesome response at the box office and received good reviews from the target audience. A sequel to the 2010 release Endhiran, the Shankar directorial featured Rajini in four different roles and proved to be a feast for the movie buffs. Now, with 2.0 in theatres, the Superstar has turned his attention to Petta. The audio launch of the film was held today(December 9, 2018) and it poved to be a deight for all concerned.

    Besides the man himself, Trisha, Simran and Vijay Sethupathi too graced the event. While speaking at the Petta audio launch, Simran said that she is grateful to film-maker Karthik Subbaraj for giving her an opportunity to work with the Superstar
    She also revealed that she was offered a role in Chandramukhi but she missed out on the opportunity and this left her heart-broken.

    Petta

    "I missed my chance to act with Rajini sir, when the offer came my way, 15 years back, in Chandramukhi. I lost the hope and thought it will never happen again. I got a call from Karthik Subbaraj on my birthday and I actually thought it was a joke. But, it happened. He is a wonderful person at heart and I am a big fan since my childhood. Rajini is my Superstar and I am telling this, as a Thalaivar fan and not as Simran," she added.

    We are happy that Simran is finally working with Rajinikanth and hope that she impresses us with her performance in Petta. The film also has Bobby Simha in a key role and it is slated to clash with Viswasam this Pongal.

    Most Read: Petta's Teaser & Single Track To Come Out On This Special Day?

    Read more about: petta simran rajinikanth
    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 20:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue