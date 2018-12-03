English
 »   »   »  Petta First Single Track Marana Mass Song Is Out And It's A Treat For Rajinikanth Fans

Petta First Single Track Marana Mass Song Is Out And It's A Treat For Rajinikanth Fans

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    There's no denying the fact that Rajinikanth is one of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry today. At present, he is in the limelight because of the magnum opus 2.0. The film hit the screens on November 29, 2018 and opened to an epic response at the Worldwide box office, collecting Rs 100 Crore on Day 1 itself. With the 2.0 storm in full swing, the promotions of Rajinikanth's Petta are all set to begin.

    Petta

    In an exciting development, the Marana Mass single from Petta has been released and it is a treat for all and sundry. The number has been sung by SPB and seems to be Rajini's introductory number. The song has a mass feel to it and has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

    Interestingly, Marana Mass marks the first time that SPB is singing for Rajini in nearly four years. The two had last collaborated for the Nanba song in Lingaa. While the number was well received, the film bombed at the box office.

    On a related note, Petta has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj and features Trisha and Simran as the female leads. The supporting cast features names such as Vijay Sethupathi and Nawzuddin Siddiqui. Petta is slated to hit the screens during this Pongal.

    Most Read: Petta Worldwide Theatrical Rights Acquired By Kalaipuli S Thanu For A Huge Amount?

    Read more about: petta rajinikanth
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue