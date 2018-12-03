 »   »   »  Petta First Single Track Marana Mass Song Is Out And It's Treat For Rajinikanth Fans

There's no denying the fact that Rajinikanth is one of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry today. At present, he is in the limelight because of the magnum opus 2.0. The film hit the screens on November 29, 2018 and opened to an epic response at the Worldwide box office, collecting Rs 100 Crore on Day 1 itself. With the 2.0 storm in full swing, the promotions of Rajinikanth's Petta are all set to begin.

In an exciting development, the Marana Mass single from Petta has been released and it is a treat for all and sundry. The number has been sung by SPB and seems to be Rajini's introductory number. The song has a mass feel to it and has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Interestingly, Marana Mass marks the first time that SPB is singing for Rajini in nearly four years. The two had last collaborated for the Nanba song in Lingaa. While the number was well received, the film bombed at the box office.

On a related note, Petta has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj and features Trisha and Simran as the female leads. The supporting cast features names such as Vijay Sethupathi and Nawzuddin Siddiqui. Petta is slated to hit the screens during this Pongal.

