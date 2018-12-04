 »   »   »  Petta New Poster: Vijay Sethupathi's Character From The Movie Has Been Revealed!

Petta, the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer, which has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is a film for which all the Tamil movie lovers are eagerly waiting for. Yesterday (December 3, 2018), the team had come up with the first single track of the movie, which has won the hearts of the audiences.

As you all know, Vijay Sethupathi is also a part of this much awaited movie. Nothing much was revealed about the character that he plays. Now, the makers of the film has come up with an update regarding the same by coming up with a character poster of Vijay Sethupathi from Petta.

It has been revealed that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying a character named Jithu in the movie. A wounded Vijay Sethupathi could be seen holding a gun in this poster. Well, the poster has left the audiences guessing about the shade of the character. Take a look at the poster here.

From the song which was released by the makers, the fans have infered that Rajinikanth might be seen essaying a character named Kali in the movie. At the same time, no official confirmation has been made regarding the same yet.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi, Petta also features actors like Nawazuddin Siddqui, Bobby Simha, Sasikumar etc., in important roles. Simran, Trisha, Megha Akash etc., will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies in the movie.