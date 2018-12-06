 »   »   »  Petta Second Single: Ullaallaa Song From Rajinikanth's Film Releasing Tomorrow at 6 PM

If you are a fan of the much-loved and legendary Rajinikanth then we have some terrific news in store for you. In an exciting development, SUN Pictures just took to Twitter and confirmed that the second single from Petta will be revealed at 6 pm tomorrow(December 7, 2018). Titled Ullaallaa, the number will most probably be a lively and foot-tapping affair. The track is an Anirudh Ravichander composition and should create a buzz amongst the fans.

Petta is touted to be a mass entertainer and it features Rajinikanth in a new avatar. It has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj and marks his first collaboration with 'Thalaivaa'. A while ago, he had said that Petta is not a political film.

"I'm aware Rajini sir has been doing political films lately. But my film with him would have nothing to do with politics. It would be a light-hearted film," he had told a leading website

Apart from Rajinikanth, Petta also features Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Simran in the lead. Trisha is also a part of the cast. Petta is set to hit the screens this Pongal and it will clash at the box office with Viswasam.

On a related note, Rajinikanth was last seen in the magnum opus 2.0 which hit the screens on November 29, 2018 and opened to a phenomenal response at the box office. The film is a Shankar directorial and also has Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead.

Most Read: Petta New Poster: Vijay Sethupathi's Character From The Movie Has Been Revealed!