 »   »   »  Petta Team Pressuring Viswasam Makers To Opt Out Of The Pongal 2019 Race?

Petta Team Pressurising Viswasam Team To Exit Pongal Race?

According to a leading Youtube channel, the makers of Petta are pressurising the team behind Viswasam to postpone their film and opt out of the Pongal race. This indicates that Sun Pictures is not sure about whether Petta will be able to survive 'Thala Mania' or not.

Viswasam Team Hits Back

Interestingly, these tactics have backfires big time. The Viswasam have reacted to these tactics by putting up huge hoardings and taking their promotions to the next level. Given the huge buzz around Viswasam, Petta team might be forced to delay the film. If Petta does indeed release as planned, it might be destroyed at the box office by Viswasm.

A Big Mistake!

Viswasam was the first Tamil film to confirm a Pongal release. Petta's release date were announced much later. As such, it seems Sun Pictures underestimated Thala power and this this has created a problem for all those who are associated with Petta.

Petta No Match For Viswasam?

The Adichi Thooku single was released a few days ago and it emerged as the 'most liked' Kollywood video on Youtube in 24 hours flat. The official teaser of Petta weas released on December 12, 2018 and it too created some buzz amongst 'Thalaiva' fans. However, the general feeling is that it could have been a lot better. As such, Petta is on the backfoot at present.

To Conclude...

Viswasam marks Ajith Kumar's return to the big screen after more than one year. And, needless to say, this makes it the biggest release of 2019. On the other hand, Petta is releasing merely 45 days after 2.0. Viewer fatigue is an important issue and this has resulted in the muted buzz. The general feeling is that this embarrassment would not have happened if a better release date had been chosen