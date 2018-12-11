English
 »   »   »  Petta Teaser To Be Released Tomorrow At 11 AM

Petta Teaser To Be Released Tomorrow At 11 AM

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rajinikanth is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most popular stars in the Tamil film industry today. He is held in high regard because of his down-to-earth nature and impressive screen presence. Now, here is some terrific news for all the Thalaiva fans out there. In an exciting development, Sun Pictures has confirmed that the eagerly-awaited Petta teaser is going to e released tomorrow(December 12, 2018) on the occasion of Rajini's birthday. The teaser will be released at 11 AM on Youtube.

    This is some terrific news and it is bound to create a buzz in the industry. The grapevine suggests that the teaser is going to be a massy affair. In case you did not know, Petta is a commercial entertainer and it has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

    Petta

    In it, Rajini will be seen playing the role of a warden-cum-don. The film features Trisha and Simran as the female leads. The supporting cast features names such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui and 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi.

    Petta will be Rajini's first release post 2.0 and the fans are bound to have high expectations from it. Let's us hope that it meets the expectations. Petta is slated to hit the theatres this Pongal and it will clash at the BO with Viswasam

    Read more about: petta rajinikanth
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 21:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue