 »   »   »  Petta Teaser To Be Released Tomorrow At 11 AM

Rajinikanth is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most popular stars in the Tamil film industry today. He is held in high regard because of his down-to-earth nature and impressive screen presence. Now, here is some terrific news for all the Thalaiva fans out there. In an exciting development, Sun Pictures has confirmed that the eagerly-awaited Petta teaser is going to e released tomorrow(December 12, 2018) on the occasion of Rajini's birthday. The teaser will be released at 11 AM on Youtube.

This is some terrific news and it is bound to create a buzz in the industry. The grapevine suggests that the teaser is going to be a massy affair. In case you did not know, Petta is a commercial entertainer and it has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

In it, Rajini will be seen playing the role of a warden-cum-don. The film features Trisha and Simran as the female leads. The supporting cast features names such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui and 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi.

Petta will be Rajini's first release post 2.0 and the fans are bound to have high expectations from it. Let's us hope that it meets the expectations. Petta is slated to hit the theatres this Pongal and it will clash at the BO with Viswasam