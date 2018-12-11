 »   »   »  Petta Teaser First Review Out! Rajinikanth Is In Top Form; Set For A Fantastic Outing

Petta Teaser First Review

In an exciting development, the first official review of the Petta teaser is out. The noted entertainment journalist, Umair Sandhu, recently watched the teaser of Petta and liked it a lot. While reviewing the teaser, he said that it is 'fantastic' and added that Rajini is in top form.

His Exact Words

"Saw #Petta Teaser & it's FANTASTIC ! Legend #Rajinikanth is in Terrific Form after Success of #2Point0 !," he added.

The Viswasam Factor

Interestingly, Petta is slated to clash at the box office with the Ajith Kumar starrer Viswasam. The Siva directorial's teaser is slated to hit the online circuits soon. And, just like the Petta teaser, it has received a healthy first review from Umair Sandhu. Some time ago, he had said that Ajith will be seen in a massy and desi avatar in the teaser. This suggests that Viswasam as well as Petta have won the first battle.

About Petta

Petta is touted to be a commercial entertainer and it has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The buzz is that Rajinikanth will be seen playing a don-cum-warden in the film. Petta has Trisha and Simran as the female leads while the supporting cast features names such as Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Interestingly, unlike Kabali and Kaala, the film does not have any political undertones. Petta's songs have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and they are quite catchy.