English
 »   »   »  Petta Teaser Review: Has This Birthday Gift Met The Expectations Of The Fans?

Petta Teaser Review: Has This Birthday Gift Met The Expectations Of The Fans?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his birthday today (December 12) and as promised by the makers of Petta, the team has come up with a real special teaser of the movie. The teaser that hit the online circuits at 11 AM today has been lapped up by the audiences and is trending at the top spot. Well, it is one of the much awaited movie teasers of the recent time and rightly, Twitter has now been filled with reviews and opinions regarding Petta teaser. Has the teaser met the expectations of the fans and the audiences? Here we take you through some of the tweets regarding Petta teaser.

    Annamalai Remixed BGM

    The teaser has used a remixed version of the BGM from the movie Annamalai while showing the Super Star title card. This has won the hearts of the audiences and the above tweet suggests the same.

    The Majestic Frames

    The teaser has shown that the film will have some majestic frames in it. In the above tweet, there are praises for Karthik Subbaraj, who has opted for some majestic frames.

    Expectations Are High

    It seems like the teaser of Petta has indeed elevated the expectations on the amovie. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that the teaser is indeed a TreaTser.

    A Perfect Birthday Treat

    The teaser has showcased Rajinikanth in a stylish way and the audiences consider this as a perfect birthday tweet. In the above tweet, there are praises for the teaser as well as the amazing presence of Rajinikanth.

    The Best Entertainer

    It seems like Petta will be indeed grat entertainer. In the above tweet it has been mentioned that Petta might be the best entertainer from Rajinikanth after the blockbuster movie Sivaji.

    Praises Continue To Pour In

    Well, it seems like the audiences have indeed enjoyed the way in which Rajinikanth has been shown in the teaser. According to the above tweet, Karthik Subbaraj has brought back the Annamalai, Baasha days.

    Read more about: petta rajinikanth
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue