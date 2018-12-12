 »   »   »  Petta Teaser Review: Has This Birthday Gift Met The Expectations Of The Fans?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his birthday today (December 12) and as promised by the makers of Petta, the team has come up with a real special teaser of the movie. The teaser that hit the online circuits at 11 AM today has been lapped up by the audiences and is trending at the top spot. Well, it is one of the much awaited movie teasers of the recent time and rightly, Twitter has now been filled with reviews and opinions regarding Petta teaser. Has the teaser met the expectations of the fans and the audiences? Here we take you through some of the tweets regarding Petta teaser.
Annamalai Remixed BGM
The teaser has used a remixed version of the BGM from the movie Annamalai while showing the Super Star title card. This has won the hearts of the audiences and the above tweet suggests the same.
The Majestic Frames
The teaser has shown that the film will have some majestic frames in it. In the above tweet, there are praises for Karthik Subbaraj, who has opted for some majestic frames.
Expectations Are High
It seems like the teaser of Petta has indeed elevated the expectations on the amovie. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that the teaser is indeed a TreaTser.
A Perfect Birthday Treat
The teaser has showcased Rajinikanth in a stylish way and the audiences consider this as a perfect birthday tweet. In the above tweet, there are praises for the teaser as well as the amazing presence of Rajinikanth.
The Best Entertainer
It seems like Petta will be indeed grat entertainer. In the above tweet it has been mentioned that Petta might be the best entertainer from Rajinikanth after the blockbuster movie Sivaji.
Praises Continue To Pour In
Well, it seems like the audiences have indeed enjoyed the way in which Rajinikanth has been shown in the teaser. According to the above tweet, Karthik Subbaraj has brought back the Annamalai, Baasha days.