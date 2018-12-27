English
 Petta And Viswasam To Make A Grand Release In The Theatres On The Same Date?

Petta And Viswasam To Make A Grand Release In The Theatres On The Same Date?

By
    As you all know, the upcoming Pongal season would witness a real big clash at the box office with two biggies all set to grace the big screens during the festival season. Rajinikanth starrer Petta as well as Ajith's Viswasam are the two big movies that will be ruling the theatres during the Pongal season.

    Earlier, various reports were doing the rounds regarding the release dates of both Petta and Viswasam. Initially, rumours were doing the rounds that the two films will be releasing within a gap of 4 days.

    Now, the latest reports that have surfaced suggest that both Viswasam and Petta might release on the very same day. If reports are to be believed, both the movies have been scheduled to hit the screens on January 10, 2018.
    At the same time, the new Telugu posters of Petta have hit the online circuits and it has been mentioned in the posters that the film will be coming out in the theatres on January 10, 2018. It seems like the makers of

    Viswasam are planning eyeing the same release date. At the same time, an official announcement regarding the release dates of both these movies are being awaited.
    If Petta and Viswasam make it to the theatres on the same day, it would pave way for one of the biggest ever box office clashes of the recent times. Let us wait and see.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 20:49 [IST]
