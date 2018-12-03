English
Photo: Amala Paul Dons A Lungi And Shows That She Is The Boss!

By
    It is an open secret Amala Paul is one of the most talented and successful yung divas in the Tamil film industry today. A powerhouse performer, the bubbly lady enjoys a strong fan following courtesy her good looks, bindass nature, charismatic personality and range as an actor. During her successful career, she has starred in quite a few big films and this has helped her find a foothold in Kollywood. Now, here is some terrific news for her fans.

    Amala just took to Instagram and shared a photo in which she can be seen wearing lungi. As expected, she seems to be in a happy mood and carries off the desi look like a boss. While sharing the pic, she wrote a long message and indicated that the it was clicked in Kerala.

    Amala Paul

    Amala sure knows how to steal the show.
    Interestingly, the outspoken lady was last seen in the thriller Raatchasan which opened to a god response at the ticket window and emerged as a surprise hit. It also had Vishnu Vishal in the lead.

    At present, she has Aadai and the survival-thriller Adho Andha Paravai Pola in her kitty. Both these films have created a decent mount of buzz amongst the target audience and might propel Amala in to the big league.

    So, did you like this photo? Comments, please!

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 21:58 [IST]
