English
 »   »   »  Photo: A Regal Rajinikanth Arrives At Isha Ambani’s Wedding

Photo: A Regal Rajinikanth Arrives At Isha Ambani’s Wedding

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The much-loved Rajinikanth is arguably one of the biggest and most celebrated stars in the Tamil film industry today. He is held in high regard because of his simple nature and charming personality. Now, here is some terrific news for all you 'Thalaiva' fans out there

    In an exciting development, the veteran actor was just spotted as he arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal which is being held today(December 12, 2018)

    Rajinikanth

    Rajinikanth was accompanied by his wife Latha and seemed to be in a good mood. He looked his usual dashing self and grabbed plenty of attention.

    Interestingly, this is a special day for Rajinikanth as it is his birthday. We hope that he enjoys himself at the bash.

    On a related note, Rajini was last seen in the recently-released 2.0 which released on November 29, 2018 and set the box office on fire. A Shankar directorial , it also has Amy Jackson and the 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar in the lead.

    At present, he has Petta in his kitty. It is a Karthik Subbaraj directorial and is slated to hit the screens this Pongal. Its teaser was released a today and it grabbed plenty of attention. Besides Rajinikanth it also has Simran and Trisha in the lead. The supporting cast features names ilke Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi

    Read more about: rajinikanth
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 21:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue