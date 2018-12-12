 »   »   »  Photo: A Regal Rajinikanth Arrives At Isha Ambani’s Wedding

The much-loved Rajinikanth is arguably one of the biggest and most celebrated stars in the Tamil film industry today. He is held in high regard because of his simple nature and charming personality. Now, here is some terrific news for all you 'Thalaiva' fans out there

In an exciting development, the veteran actor was just spotted as he arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal which is being held today(December 12, 2018)

Rajinikanth was accompanied by his wife Latha and seemed to be in a good mood. He looked his usual dashing self and grabbed plenty of attention.

Interestingly, this is a special day for Rajinikanth as it is his birthday. We hope that he enjoys himself at the bash.

On a related note, Rajini was last seen in the recently-released 2.0 which released on November 29, 2018 and set the box office on fire. A Shankar directorial , it also has Amy Jackson and the 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar in the lead.

At present, he has Petta in his kitty. It is a Karthik Subbaraj directorial and is slated to hit the screens this Pongal. Its teaser was released a today and it grabbed plenty of attention. Besides Rajinikanth it also has Simran and Trisha in the lead. The supporting cast features names ilke Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi